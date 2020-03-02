A pair of former Wagoner Lady Bulldog runners helped lead the University of Central Oklahoma track and field team to a ninth place finish at the 2020 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Indoor Championships held at Pitt State over the weekend.
Arizona Hummingbird, a junior, and Bailee Thomas, a senior, run in the distance medley event with teammates Kelsie Begansky and Bailey Christiansen. Hummingbird runs the 1600 meter leg while Thomas runs the 400 leg.
Together, they set a school record with a time of 12:27.
Individually, Hummingbird earned a seventh place finish in the one mile run. She completed the distance in 5:11.60.
Hummingbird and Thomas were relay teammates for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs competing under the direction of former head coach Toby Hummingbird.