FORT GIBSON -- No. 11 Fort Gibson defeated No. 15 Wagoner 62-51 in a Class 4A Regional basketball game in the Fort Gibson Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
The 19-6 Bulldogs were led by Caden Pawpa's 19 points. Teammate Jacob Scroggins added 14.
The Bulldogs play in the Regional consolation bracket at 3 p.m. Friday against Locust Grove.
The winning Tigers put Wagoner into a seven-point early and the Bulldogs spent the rest of the game getting close, but never catching up.
Wagoner must now win five straight games in Regional and Area brackets to qualify for the State tournament.
In the Lady Bulldogs' game earlier in the day, Sallisaw eliminated Wagoner 60-23.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Caden Pawpa 19, Jacob Scroggins 14, Corbin Marsey 6, Bristo Love 5, Jack Southern 5, Sawyer Jones 2.