Coweta Tiger Wrestling qualified four grapplers to compete in the 5A State wrestling championships this weekend in Oklahoma City. The Tigers had two second place finishers, one third place and one fourth place in the regional finals Saturday evening at Glenpool.
Gage Hamm (170) advances after losing his regional championship match 4-3 in a tough fought battle for three full periods. Caleb Phillips (285) also finished second, getting pinned with 1:34 left in the second period.
Cole Stevens (152) pinned his opponent in the third-place match in 1:52 of the second period. Completing the list of qualifiers is Bronson Burcham (132) who finished fourth after being pinned in the second period Saturday night.
Phillips won a fourth-place medal as a freshman last year in the 5A State Tournament. Burcham qualifies for the tournament for the third straight season and Hamm qualifies for the second consecutive year.
“This morning we still had nine wrestlers alive, but went 2-7 headed into the finals. We missed a great opportunity,” Head Coach Ashton Cooper said Saturday night. “(We’re) Pretty frustrated right now, we are better than that. We just did not perform up to our wrestling ability.”
“We did compete hard and no one gave up,” Cooper continued. “Anyone who wrestled a Coweta Tiger knew that they had a battle all the way. Sometimes life just does not live up to expectations. It is the nature of the beast.”
Collinsville was crowned as the 5A East Regional Champion.
The 2020 State Wrestling Championships open Friday, Feb. 28 at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Competition runs through Saturday when champions for Classes 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A will be crowned.