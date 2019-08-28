More than two decades ago, Steve Farmer spent countless hours on the Coweta Tiger gridiron hiking the football to a waiting quarterback or punter as the team’s starting center. Now, some 24 years later, he is about to coach his first game as a Big 12 coach (offensive line) from the Texas Tech Raiders sideline.
The Coweta native said he is thrilled for the opportunity to serve with Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells of Sallisaw.
“I have always dreamed of coaching in Division 1. He (Wells) did not have to talk me into coming down here. He offered me an opportunity and we jumped on it,” Farmer said. “I feel very fortunate to get to do it. It’s unbelievable!”
Farmer said he is learning the Texas Tech traditions, and familiarizing himself with the players in order to gain their trust. Among them is defensive linebacker Patrick Curley of Wagoner.
“We’ve got great kids! We’ve had a good camp and we’re getting better,” the coach said, adding the Red Raiders were 5-7 last season. “The thing that is exciting to me is we will not be the underdog!”
Farmer’s road to Texas Tech has included some cross-country travel with his wife, Amy, and two children, Rebekah and Luke.
Farmer played collegiate football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and
Illinois State University before earning a physical education degree from the latter in 1999.
“My plan at Illinois State was to get a degree and come back to be a high school coach,” he admitted.
After all, he wanted to have the same positive impact on young players that former Coweta coaches Ron McHenry, Bob Craig, Steve Howard, Mark Lenhart and Dean Harless (football) and Sean McDaniel (basketball) had on him.
But football had other plans that extended well past high school Friday night lights.
Immediately after earning his degree, Farmer spent two years on the ISU coaching staff — once as assistant defensive line coach and one as a tight end coach.
Eastern Illinois then called on Farmer to be their new offensive line coach — a position he held for two years.
“It was a huge step and it worked out really well,” he said. “Tony Romo was our quarterback for two years, and you could see the talent for sure. To think he would be the franchise quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys — who could dream that big?”
He broke into the Division 1A ranks when he went to Eastern Michigan to coach the offensive line for one season. From there, Farmer went to Louisiana Monroe where he was offensive line coach for two years and offensive coordinator for three.
He went back to Illinois State for a one-year stint as offensive coordinator, before returning to Louisiana Monroe as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
“It was a good place to raise our children and we made the best of it. There are a lot of good people there and memories,” Farmer noted.
One of the highlights of his career came at Louisiana Monroe when the Warhawks stunned the football world by beating 6th ranked Division I powerhouse Alabama in 2007.
“That was fun!” he admitted of the big win. “We took ULM to their one and only bowl game (Independence Bowl) in 2012.”
In 2016, Farmer traveled out west for a stint as offensive line coach for Utah State, an FBS team competing in the Mountain West Conference. He said, “That’s where I cut my teeth” with the offensive line.
“We had a great year going 10-2,” he recalled, adding Utah State lost to Boise for the conference championship by only a touchdown.
Farmer said he grew up bleeding orange and black in “that little bitty town (of Coweta)”, and he was fortunate that his parents, Sam and Sandra Farmer, did not move their family around. And while each coaching move has been a big adjustment for his own family, it has come with his perks.
“They’ve gotten to do some things that other kids have not, like spending Christmas in Hawaii at a bowl game,” he said.
Farmer said he does not know what to expect out of the Big 12 , but it’s an honor to be at Texas Tech and coach in the Big 12.
“I pray we make the most of it,” he concluded.