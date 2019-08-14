After a two-year stint at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M playing catcher for the Norse, Gracie Garman of Coweta has now joined the Tulsa University softball program.
Garman, a graduate of Coweta High School, appeared in 86 games at catcher and hit .243 with 23 runs scored, 12 doubles, three homeruns and 15 RBIs.
She produced a .997 fielding percentage with just one error in 366 chances over her two seasons.
She earned All-Region honors and was an NJCAA Academic All-American both seasons — on the 3rd team in 2019 and the 2nd team in 2019. NEO was Regional runner-up this year.
Garman was a three-time All-District honoree at CHS and Defensive Player of the Year her senior year.