Golf enthusiasts are invited to team up and participate in the Wagoner Parrotheads’ 22st Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament planned Saturday, Aug. 24 at Sequoyah Golf Course.
Entry fee for the four-man scramble is $75 per person. The fee includes green fee, cart, lunch and a gift bag.
All proceeds will go back into the Wagoner community through various charitable Parrothead projects
A shotgun start is set for 9 a.m.
Organizers say there will be prizes for the best team score, best dressed golfer, best decorated cart, longest drive off the parrot perch, to the most “pi#*ed-off golfer” and more.
Tropical attire and Hawaiian shirts are “strongly encouraged.”
“This is a ‘phun’ tournament, so non-serious golfers are welcome,” they added.
For more information or to enter a team, call 918-760-2221 or 918-232-2911.