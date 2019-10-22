An evening of sports fun is planned Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Coweta Tiger Softball Field when the Coweta Softball and Coweta Baseball teams compete in a Halloween costume game.
First pitch is at 6 p.m. and costume clad athletes with both teams will do what they can to reign supreme on the softball diamond.
Admission fee is one or more non-perishable food items that will be given to local food pantries to help others in need this fall and winter.
All softball and baseball fans are invited to attend and show their support for Coweta High School sports.