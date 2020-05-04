When copy editor Eddie Chuculate of the Minneapolis StarTribune heard of the April 24 passing of former Wagoner and Okay Schools Superintendent and Bulldog wrestling coach David Harlow, a flood of memories came back.
Chuculate was in his first fulltime newspaper job for the Wagoner Newspapers, Inc. He did many stories and made a name for himself as a solid reporter in the late 1980s.
However, Jan. 23, 1989 will always stick with him.
It was Wagoner’s last dual match at Poteau to decide the District 8 champion. The winner would qualify for the inaugural Dual State Tournament.
Wagoner would win 42-21, but Chuculate (and anyone who attended) will never forget the circus atmosphere surrounding the match.
Antics began even before the match began.
Coach Harlow drove the senior wrestlers to Poteau in a rented limousine!
The atmosphere inside the gym was electric when the matches began. Both coaches went deep into the rule book about length of hair and other obscure guidelines. Before some matches began, tape scissors were used to clip hair that was too long on both squads.
Then, when a crucial early match came up, the Poteau coach said one Bulldog was wearing bicycle pants and not a regular wrestling uniform.
The referee agreed and gave the Wagoner wrestler two minutes to change or forfeit the match. The Bulldog made it back with 59 seconds to spare. The Wagoner wrestler then got a pin in just under six minutes.
Now, the crowd was getting into it.
A young fan flipped off coach Harlow and someone turned him in. The Poteau coach was told to get the fan out or the Pirates would forfeit the next match. A Poteau policeman escorted him out.
“I am surprised there wasn’t a fist-fight in the stands,” said current Wagoner coach Micco Charboneau, who was on the squad.
Chuculate remembered this about Harlow and that infamous night.
“It became just about as heated a dual as I’d seen with screaming fans, close bouts and the teams pulling out the rule books on one another: Too many people in the corner, one of the Wagoner kid’s hair was too long and they made someone cut it on the spot with scissors from the trainers kit, someone had too much tape on their hands, etc. Hostile fans going nuts as the kid got his hair clipped right there on the mat.
“And, through it all, Harlow remained the picture of cool, but I knew he was boiling inside. He made sure to let his team see that those tactics weren’t getting to him and they shouldn’t overreact, either. He was always a first-class sportsman. He always seemed very studious. You kind of knew (being a) wrestling coach wasn’t a career destination for him, however much he loved the sport.”
It wasn’t. Harlow would later become Wagoner’s Superintendent. Former assistant coach and later high school principal Jerry Adams recalled this.
“We worked together for quite a few years,” Adams said. “We both got into administration. Not too long after that he became Superintendent.
“Dave was a great guy and one of the smartest guys I knew and he could get the most out of the boys. The whole time we worked together we both laughed and was by far the best Superintendent I worked for.”
Chuculate was a rookie journalist during this time and Harlow left an impression.
“I hadn’t seen many wrestling coaches wearing sports coats,” Chuculate added. “And, during one interview right after he became head coach when he answered one question by saying something about Machiavellian tactics, I knew it was going to be a very different season.
“Machiavellian? I had to go back to the office and look it up. For a 20-year-old sportswriter, he seemed from another planet.”
His wrestlers did their best for coach Harlow, too.
“You didn’t want to disappoint coach,” Charboneau added.
Harlow left a lasting impressing on how to handle stress, compete at your best and drive to important dual matches in style!