Beautiful spring weather is sending more and more people outdoors to enjoy time at area lakes. For anglers, fishing gives them an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while also meeting social distancing requirements mandated during the coronavirus pandemic.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect on area lakes. Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson: Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on minnows and worms along rocks, shallows and shorelines.
Fishing is tougher as the lake levels continue to drop. Once falling water is stabilized, expect the crappie and largemouth bass to be very active as they continue spawning on the shallow shorelines. Small catfish are also biting very well near areas where anglers are catching spawning crappie and largemouth bass. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: May 6. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, live bait and minnows below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid and Kody Moore, game wardens stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Spavinaw: Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 62-65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and sunfish along channels. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait and jigs below the dam and in the main lake. White bass good on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs along creek channels, rocks, shallows and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, hotdogs, shrimp and worms below the dam, main lake, sandbar and below the dam. Striped bass fair on jigs, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.