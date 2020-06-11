Area lakes beckon for anglers to venture out and test the waters. The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson: Elevation above normal, water 80 and 1 ft. clarity. Good times on this lake right now. Many anglers are enjoying success for a variety of species. Fishing below the dam continues to be effective also for paddlefish, white bass and most catfish. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines.
White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and trolling in areas with nearby bait fish. Blue and channel catfish excellent on goldfish, live bait, shad, sunfish, juglines, trotlines and drifting with multiple tight lines is effective. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: Elevation above normal, water low 70s and murky. The lake is still above normal elevation, but it is slowly dropping. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, ,docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam. White bass and crappie are being caught in good numbers on minnows and jigs off of docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Hudson: Elevation normal, water 74 and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 81. Striped bass good on flukes and sassy shad along channels. Largemouth bass and crappie good on crankbaits and jigs along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. River flow remains high. Currently 9800 CFS. Tenkiller is 10 ft. above normal, but slowly falling. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: Elevation above normal, water stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and top water lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows at 14 ft. below the dam, along creek channels and riprap. Blue catfish good on shad and shrimp below the dam and along flats. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Spavinaw: Elevation normal, water upper 60s and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation above normal, water 84 and murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live shad, snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation above normal, water 85. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on live bait along rocks, shallows and noodling holes (no hooks). White bass good on Alabama rigs, crickets, jigs and small lures in the main lake, around points, riprap and shallows. Striped bass fair on shad, small lures and top water lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.