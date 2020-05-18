The Wagoner Heat Wrestling team finished the regular season right before the Covid-19 pandemic occurred.
The team had a great season in its newly remodeled facility and several of the wrestlers placed at State this year.
The current situation surrounding the pandemic cancelled the spring/summer season.
They haven’t been able to practice since mid-March and the wrestlers are anxiously awaiting for when practices can safely resume.
The team is hopeful that the fall season will not be affected, but obviously the safety of the wrestlers and their families are the No. 1 priority.