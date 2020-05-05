Stillwater's Drew Blake won't be going far from home to play college baseball.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-handed pitcher announced on his Twitter account that he is headed to hometown Oklahoma State University.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ve to committed to play baseball at (OSU),” Blake wrote on his Twitter account. “Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process.”
Blake had wins over Broken Arrow (9-0) and Jenks (4-2) in his only outings of the abbreviated 2020 season. He totaled 22 strikeouts in 12 innings with a 1.14 ERA.
“When he gets on the mound, he makes everybody feel like we have a chance to win,” Pioneers coach Jimmy Harris said. “He’s one of the leaders of our schools, one of those guys who does a lot of things right.”
Harris said Blake is working to increase his velocity. A video posted on video last week showed him throwing 93 mph on a radar gun.
“I think he’ll be a great fit for OSU and I know he’s excited about going there,” Harris said. “He’s gone to (OSU’s) camps, he’s gone to their games and now he gets to play college baseball in a place where he grew up.”