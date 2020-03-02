For the past 10 years, Lexi Miller of Wagoner has been pulling on a wrestling singlet and hitting the mats, honing her skills in a sport that is primarily dominated by male athletes. On Saturday, Feb. 29, she became Oklahoma’s first female high school wrestling State champion at 107 pounds.
This year marked the first time for girls to have their own division at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships, and Miller was not about to let the opportunity to shine pass her by.
With the eyes of thousands in the Jim Norick Arena focused on her championship match, the Wagoner wrestler won a 17-7 major decision over Jordan Blair of Bethany.
Earlier in the tournament she posted a quarterfinal win over Carime Johnson of Jay and a semifinal win over Lola Brownfield of Tahlequah.
“This weekend was really nerve wracking, and something I’ve dreamed about for years and worked really hard for,” Miller said. “Being there and fighting for a State title was really great! It feels amazing to finally accomplish a goal I have set for so long – to be able to say I am a State champion!”
Just one week prior to State, Miller had to choose between competing at the 4A Regional with her Bulldog teammates in Bristow, or bypass the contest and go straight to State where girls were competing for the first time. She knew if she lost at Regionals, she would not advance.
She admitted it was a really hard choice to make.
“I knew going to (Girls) State would be what is best,” Miller noted. “I thought about all of the younger generations of girls wrestling and what would be best for them in the future.”
The 107 pounder said she felt really confident before all of her matches, but knew the finals match would be her toughest.
“She (Blair) has wrestled for a little bit and knows what she is doing, but I believed in my training and everything I have worked for would pay off. In the end, it did,” Miller said.
By winning a State wrestling title, Miller made history for not only Wagoner High School but for the state of Oklahoma as well.
“It feels pretty amazing!” Miller exclaimed. “I was a part of a lot of firsts this year, and it is pretty exciting to be able to say I’m the first ever girl State champion at 107 pounds in the state of Oklahoma.
“It is hard to be a pioneer for something in 2020, so to be able to say that is pretty amazing.”
Miller offered her thanks and appreciation to “my coaches, my team and my parents, but most importantly God, for giving me the opportunity to go and do these things. I feel without Him, none of these things would be possible!”
Wagoner Wrestling Head Coach Micco Charboneau said there was never a time he did not think Miller could go to State and win.
“I’m so proud of Lexi!” Charboneau exclaimed. “She is the reason why we have girls’ wrestling here. She went before the school board and everything to move it forward.”
Charboneau said Miller is at every practice and is one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room.
“No matter how big girls’ wrestling gets, Lexi will always be the first State champion, and that’s an awesome thing! It’s like winning the first Super Bowl ever,” the coach commented. “I think girls’ wrestling will keep going and grow, and Lexi has a lot to do with that – especially for Wagoner. She is good for girls’ wrestling.”