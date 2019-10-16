Former Wagoner High School cross-country standout Arizona Hummingbird set a personal record at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational held Saturday, Oct. 12 in Shawnee.
The junior runner with the University of Central Oklahoma cross country team posted a career best time of 18:56 for a first place finish in the 5K event.
Her fellow teammates, Harlie Hanson and Kelsie Begansky, finished second and third respectively to help propel UCO to a third place team finish.
In three earlier competitions this season, Hummingbird has shown consistent improvement, posting times of 20:37, 19:29 and 19:09.
Hummingbird is the daughter of Wagoner Middle School Assistant Principal Darron Hummingbird and Tulsa Union Cross Country/Track Head Coach Toby Hummingbird. She is a Fashion Marketing major from Coweta.