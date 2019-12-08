Coweta Tiger football certainly battled through an interesting overall season before finishing 6-6, with a 4-3 District 5A-3 record under the guidance of first year Head Coach Tim Harper and a dedicated staff of assistants.
The team advanced to the 5A quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Coweta was 6-0 on the road and 0-6 at Tiger Field. The Tigers were outscored by opponents by 37 points in the first half of games but outscored those same opponents by 116 in the second half.
In the fourth quarter alone, the Tigers outscored opponents by 31 points, 104-73.
Overall, Coweta scored 322 points and allowed opponents 241 total points. That includes four top 10 5A teams Tahlequah, Tulsa Edison and Bishop Kelley and top 10 4A team Wagoner.
Wagoner and Bishop Kelley advanced to the semi-finals in their respective divisions, Kelley lost to cross-state rival Bishop McGuinness, 48-22, and Wagoner lost to Poteau, 7-3.
A total of 15 points separated the Tigers from winning those four games. The Tigers averaged 29.3 points per game for the season, while opponents averaged 21.9.
“What a season! In all my years of coaching as an assistant or head coach, I have never had a team go undefeated on the road and not win a home contest. It's crazy how the ball bounces," Harper said. "We had a fun season with definitely a lot of highs, as well as several lows, but the foundation for the program was established through the rock-solid efforts of a small senior class."
“I cannot say enough about the job these guys did," the coach continued. "From guys like Jonathan Fadeyev, a three-year starter, to Zayden Skinner, a transfer that hadn’t played football in several years, these guys bought in even though the road was quite bumpy."
All six teams Coweta played at home were Top 10 teams that played in at least the second round of the state playoffs, with the exception of Tahlequah, who Coweta knocked out of the playoffs.
“I will never forget the seniors for that. Going from a team that struggled to gain a handful of first downs against Tahlequah in week two to having nearly 500 yards of total offense against them in the playoffs was super impressive. Going from scoring seven to 41 was incredible.
Harper said a program that was rocked with a late coaching change and the departure of at least four key players that were underclassmen could have found a reason to drop any expectations of playoffs, but the young team just kept grinding.
“They worked extremely hard as did my assistant coaches. I cannot say enough good things about my staff - from the guys that remained from last year and how they helped guide me through my first tour of Oklahoma high school football to the guys we brought in. By the second game of the season, we just like the players were a team. One that I believe will be formidable for the foreseeable future."
Harper said the things that hurt the Tigers most were size and strength and neither is an easy fix.
"It takes time to develop young men sometimes from the 7th through 12th grades before they are truly able to contribute at a high level," he noted. "We made astronomical gains from June to November, breaking personal bests almost weekly in the weight room. Even the Thursday before Piedmont, we had kids beating their best weights to that point.
"We were pushed around in the quarterfinals, but that means 24 other teams were putting up their pads. This young team battled to the finish among the state’s Elite Eight in Class 5A and for that they should be commended.
“I truly believe this program is headed in a championship direction. If the kids, coaches, community and administration all work together, there is hope for a gold ball in the not so distant future.”
The Tigers were battled to the end in 10 of their 12 games. Giving them major problems were power rushing teams McAlester (45-18) and Piedmont (62-21), whose strength was Coweta’s weakness.
Coweta scored 25 passing, 20 rushing and four special team touchdowns, while completing the season with 2,424 yards passing and 1,562 yards rushing.
Their 12 opponents rushed for 2,124 yards and passed for 1,607 yards. Opponents scored 23 rushing touchdowns and 17 passing TDs.
Underclassmen played a major role for the young 2019 Tigers. Sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm completed 154 of 233 passes for 2,253 yards, 20 touchdowns and he threw nine interceptions. Hamm also rushed for 338 yards on 152 carries and eight touchdowns will absorbing 270 yards in losses due to sacks by opposing defenses.
He caught four passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Hamm also punted four times late in the season for 162 yards, an average of 40.5 per punt, with a longest 47 yards.
Freshman Mason Ford led rushing with 48 carries for 410 yards and four touchdowns, with his longest being 55 yards. Ford also led in pass receptions with 47 catches for 641 yards and seven touchdowns, with the longest being a record 99-yarder.
He also returned 15 kickoffs for 476 yards, an average of 31.7, with a longest an 87-yard touchdown.
Fellow freshman Na’Kylan Starks returned seven kickoffs for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 and his longest was an 84-yard touchdown. Starks also completed 10 of 13 passes for 171 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. Three of those touchdowns were to starting quarterback Hamm.
Junior Gunnar McCollough finished second in receptions with 33 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns, with his longest a 72-yard TD. He also rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, with his longest a 60-yard TD.
Coweta scored 16 touchdowns covering 20 yards or more, with four of those over 80 yards.
Team Offensive Statistics:
Rushing: Coweta – 359 carries/1,562 yards, 130-yard average, 20 TD’s; Opponents – 441 carries/2,124 yards, 177-yard average, 23 TD’s.
Passing: Coweta 164 catches/248 attempts, 2,424 yards, 202 average, 25 TD’s; Opponents – 130 catches/214 attempts, 1,607 yards, 134 average, 17 TD’s.
First Downs – Coweta 92 passing, 86 running, 12 penalties, Total 190; Opponents – 59 passing, 106 running, 12 penalties, Total 177.
Penalties – Coweta 88/ 830 yards, average 69.2 yards per game; Opponents 100/815 yards, average 67.9 yards per game.
Punting – Landon Ray 37 punts/1,104 yards, 29.8 average, longest 50; Gage Hamm 4 punts/162 yards, 40.5 average, longest 47.
Scoring By Quarter –
Coweta 68 56 115 104 – 343 points, average per game – 28.6.
Opponents 107 81 35 80 – 303 points, average per game – 25.3.
Team Defensive Statistics:
Tackles – 632 (solo 116, for loss 63); Sacks- 13; Interceptions- 15; Fumbles Recovered- 7.
Coweta Individual Statistics: (*represents TD)
Passing – Gage Hamm 154 completions/233 attempts, 2,253 yards, 20 TD’s, 9 interceptions; Na’Kylan Starks 10 completions/13 attempts, 171 yards, 5 TD’s, 1 interception.
Receiving – Mason Ford 47 catches/641 yards, 7 TD’s, longest 99*; Gunnar McCollough 33/610 yards, 4 TD’s, longest 72*; Blake Lair 31 catches/422 yards, 5 TD’s, longest 40*; Brent Barlow 14 catches/242 yards, 4 TD’s, longest 45*; Wesley Spohn 17 catches/181 yards, 1 TD, longest 56*; Na’Kylan Starks 7 catches/87 yards, longest 32; Abirim Manns 2 catches/85 yards, 1 TD, longest 62*; Piper Pennington 3 catches/60 yards, longest 32; Gage Hamm 4 catches/59 yards, 3 TD’s, longest 21*.
Rushing – Mason Ford 48 carries/410 yards, 4 TD’s, longest 55*; Piper Pennington 77 carries/410 yards, 3 TD’s, longest 71*; Gage Hamm 152 carries/338 yards, 8 TD’s, longest 22*; Gunnar McCollough 17 carries/169 yards, 2 TD’s, longest 60*; Na’Kylan Starks 34 carries/165 yards, 2 TD’s, longest 46*; Wesley Spohn 18 carries/63 yards, 1 TD, longest 12; Reed Gaddy 6 carries/44 yards, longest 25.
Special Teams – Mason Ford 15 kickoff returns/476 yards, 31.7 average, longest 87*; Na’Kylan Starks 7 kickoff returns/194 yards, 27.7 average, longest 84*; Wesley Spohn 5 kickoff returns/106 yards, 21.2 average, longest 30; Mason Ford 2 punt returns/23 yards, average 11.5, longest 22; Wesley Spohn 2 punt returns/18 yards, average 9, longest 13.
All Purpose Yards – Gage Hamm passing 2,253, rushing 338, receiving 59, total yards 2,650, average per game 220.8; Mason Ford rushing 410,receiving 641, kickoff returns 476, punt returns 56, interception return 25, total yards 1,608, average per game 134; Gunnar McCollough rushing 169, receiving 610, kickoff returns 17, total yards 796, average per game 72.4.
Tackles – Jonathan Fadeyev 94 (13 solo), Hank Searcy 62 (14 solo), Blake Garman 61 (10 solo), Jesse McDermott 57 (16 solo), Jaxson Stidham 52 (8 solo), Justin Hines 47 (7 solo), Zayden Skinner 42 (8 solo), Caleb Phillips 33 (6 solo), James Dougherty 31 (8 solo), Owen McNatt 29 (4 solo), Alessandro Cairati 23 (3 solo), Mason Ford 20 (4 solo), Gunnar McCollough 14 (7 solo), William Withers 14, Maverick McCollough 9 (3 solo) Bronson Burcham 2.
Tackles For Loss – Jonathan Fadeyev 16, Justin Hines 10, Hank Searcy 5, Gunnar McCollough 4, Jaxson Stidham 4, Blake Garman 3, Mason Ford 2, Owen McNatt 2, Caleb Phillips 2, William Withers 2, Zayden Skinner 1, James Dougherty 1, Alessandro Cairati 1, Maverick McCollough.
Sacks- Justin Hines 6, Jonathan Fadeyev 3, Gunnar McCollough 1, Blake Garman 1, Jesse McDermott 1, William Withers 1.
Interceptions – Zayden Skinner 4, Mason Ford 3, James Dougherty 3, Jaxson Stidham 2, Gage Hamm 2, Jonathan Fadeyev 1.
Fumbles Recovered- Justin Hines 2, Grant Latendresse 2, Piper Pennington 1, Jaxson Stidham 1, James Dougherty 1.
Scoring – Mason Ford 12 TD’s, 72 points; Gage Hamm 11 TD’s, 1-2 point conversion, 68 points; Gunnar McCollough 6 TD’s, 2-2 point conversions, 40 points; Brody Rucker 34 extra-point kicks, 1 field goal, 37 points; Blake Lair 5 TD’s, 30 points; Brent Barlow 4 TD’s, 24 points; Na’Kylan Starks 3 TD’s, 18 points; Piper Pennington 3 TD’s, 18 points; Wesley Spohn 2 TD’s, 12 points; Zaydin Skinner 1 TD, 6 points; Grant Latendresse 1 TD, 6 points; Abirim Manns 1 TD,6 points; Jonathan Fadeyev 1 TD, 6 points.