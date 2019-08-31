The Verdigris River runs wide and deep through the center of Wagoner County, separating Wagoner Bulldog Territory on the east from Coweta Tiger Country on the west.
Wagoner and Coweta are big sports communities, and that is quite evident as they gear up for the start of their 2019 varsity football seasons.
The season opener for both the Class 4A Wagoner Bulldogs and Class 5A Coweta Tigers will take place Friday, Sept. 6 when the in-county rivals meet for the 62nd time in the Highway 51 Shootout at Tiger Field in Coweta. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs hold a 35-25-1 edge over the Tigers in the series, with the series knotted up at 9-9 in the past two decades. The teams did not play each other in the 2001, 2008 and 2009 seasons.
Wagoner has won the last six consecutive match ups between the teams.
Will that streak continue, or will Coweta put an end to it this year? A lot of pride is riding on the outcome. Be sure attend the game and support your favorite team!