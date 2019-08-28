Jaydn Marshall has faced a lot of tough opponents on the wrestling mat and collided with opposing hulks on the football field. However, his most formidable foe ever faced was in his diet.
“I gave up tea, pop, Twinkies. bread and a lot of sugary stuff,” Marshall said. “How tough was it? It was probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my life.”
What prompted such a drastic lifestyle change? The senior wanted to be quicker and have more energy.
The result of his effort was that he shed 95 pounds in just over a year.
“My personal goal was to get faster,” Marshall admitted. “No one told me to do it. My brother helped me, but I didn’t get serious until (the 2018-19) wrestling season.”
The weight loss was easy to see and feel.
“When the pounds came off during wrestling season, I could see the results on the mat and see I could take someone down on the mat faster,” Marshall said.
Marshall said during a pre-season football preview meeting that he could polish off 12 cookies easily in a short time. Now, he might eat one or none.
At one point before the diet change, Marshall weighed 330 pounds. Now, he tips the scale at 245.
Does he feel better?
“Oh, yes!” Marshall said.
Coaches and teammates didn’t notice the change at first, but do now.
“People didn’t start to see the change until after wrestling season,” he said.
Marshall’s football teammates said he looked a lot healthier.
“Getting the weight off is easier,” Marshall said. “Maintaining it is a temptation.”
Still, the effort has made a difference he feels on or off the sporting venues.
“If it wasn’t for wrestling, I wouldn’t have lost that much. Coach (Micco) Charboneau does get some credit,” Marshall added. “I’m eating better and not eating so much junk.”
Marshall hopes to one day go into the medical field. If nothing else, he can be a live example of what eating healthy can do for a person.