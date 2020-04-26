In 2009, Jade Allison was coaching her first of two seasons with the Wagoner girls’ basketball program. During that campaign, she led the Lady Bulldogs to the State Basketball Tournament, winning six straight games through the losers’ brackets to get there.
The Area championship game between Wagoner and Sallisaw was played in the Coweta High School gymnasium where the Lady Bulldogs won in quadruple overtime to advance.
Fast forward time to 2020 and Allison will be back in the Coweta gym as the new head coach for the Lady Tigers. She was hired during the April Coweta Board of Education meeting.
Allison has been coaching for 16 years. She spent two years as an assistant at both Tahlequah and Broken Arrow before taking her first head coaching job in Wagoner. She has been head coach of the Bishop Kelley Lady Comets for the past 10 years.
During her tenure as a head coach, she has a record of 118 wins and 179 losses.
She comes from a basketball family as her dad is a coach at Claremore-Sequoyah. He formerly coached at Tahlequah-Sequoyah.
“I’ve been around it for a long time, it’s what I love to do,” Allison said. “When the Coweta job opened up, I thought it would be a good fit for my family and me. They have a strong basketball tradition, have always had good teams and I’m really excited to be a part of that!”
Since coming on board with the Lady Tigers, their new head coach has conducted a Zoom call with her players. She looks forward to getting in front of them and hopes to get in the gym this summer. With the existing pandemic situation, an exact time table is not known.
Allison will be coaching in the junior high program as well and teaching Oklahoma History.
She is the mother of an 8-year-old daughter, Mabri, and a 7-year-old son, Judd.