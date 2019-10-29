Logan Jones wants the Porter football team to be the best it can be and the senior contributes to that goal every game.
Jones is the backup quarterback who also plays linebacker and safety on defense and wide receiver. He used to be the starting quarterback until Bo Tramel moved to Porter and earned the job.
Jones accepted his role and the No. 2 signal caller. He then focused on doing his best on defense, but remains ready if Tramel goes out with an injury or needs a break.
“Until my junior year I played quarterback,” Jones said.
Jones warmed up to the idea of contributing on defense for the Pirates. At 6-foot-2, he is also a wide receiver for Tramel to target.
He has scored one touchdown this season and passed for three others in a reserve role.
Recently, Jones got to play half a game against Savanna. Porter had fallen behind 14-0, but came back only to fall just short in a 21-16 loss. A Hail Mary pass by the Pirates at the end went incomplete.
Jones feels the Savanna game was one of Porter’s better efforts.
When coaches told him initially of the quarterback change, Jones took it in stride.
“It wasn’t too bad,” Jones said. “I’m more comfortable now. It takes the pressure off.”
Jones will complete his athletic career at Porter this school year. He has no plans for college and will continue to learn the welding trade.
“I plan on getting a welding job and making some money,” he said. “College is out.”
However, Jones’ commitment to the team’s success is as strong as any weld he’ll ever make.