Suddenly, Wagoner’s Sawyer Jones has added another dimension to the Bulldog offense as a running quarterback.
Jones had a highlight reel night as he led the Bulldogs to a 49-10 victory over District 4A-3 foe Grove before 1,500 rain-soaked fans at W.L. Odom Field Friday night.
Jones has always had a good touch passing the ball, but the junior unleashed his speed for four rushing touchdowns. He had runs of 33, 15, 1 and 15 yards sandwiched around a 53-yard TD pass to Chase Nanni.
In all, Jones accounted for five of Wagoner’s seven scores and 277 all-purpose yards out of the Bulldogs’ total of 429. Jones finished with nine carries and 127 yards rushing and 150 passing yards.
“Sawyer running the football adds another element,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “But, he has looked fast on film.”
Whatever Jones revealed during the film study was put to devastating use in the last three quarters against the Ridgerunners, now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district.
After a sluggish start playing in a steady, light rain, the 4-1 and 2-0 Bulldogs started moving the ball well.
“The start was bad,” Condict said trying to figure out what caused early problems. “After that we settled in. Sawyer’s playing really well and offensively we have the ability to spread the ball around (to different players).”
While Jones had the spotlight, the offensive line was stellar in not only blocking for Jones’ bursts up the middle, but protecting him in the passing pocket.
“Our offensive line played really well,” Condict added. “They haven’t had bad game.”
Linemen Jaydn Marshall, Darius McNack, Logan Cole, Collin Condict, Jamaal Riggs and Carson Wiley should share the game ball with Jones after this contest.
“Once we get going, we’re hard to stop,” Jones said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
Wagoner also got scores from:
• Wide receiver Nanni caught four passes for 101 yards and that 53-yard TD.
• A 16-yard TD run from Braden Drake, who finished with 57 yards as the second best Bulldog runner after Jones.
• Nunu Clayton had a 4-yard TD run.
Grove scored the first points and the last points. The Ridgerunners opened the second quarter with a 21-yard field goal by Nicholas Allsup for a 3-0 lead with 11:51 left in the half.
Wagoner scored the next 49 points and Grove freshman Emanuel Crawford raced 80 yards for the final tally late in the fourth quarter.
NOTES: Wagoner’s Marcus Newton was back at full strength after banging up a shoulder in an earlier game...
Meanwhile, running back Chochee Watson got a chance to rest his sore knee and did not play. He is expected to return soon...
Wagoner travels to Miami on Oct. 11 to play at Robertson Field on Northeastern A&M campus in another 4A-3 battle...
GAME SUMMARY
WAGONER 49, GROVE 10
Grove 0 3 0 7 -- 10
Wagoner 0 28 14 7 -- 49
G: FG Nicholas Allsup 21
W: Sawyer Jones 33 run (Jaden Snyder kick)
W: Jones 15 run (Snyder kick)
W: Chase Nanni 53 pass from Jones (Snyder kick)
W: Jones 1 run (Snyder kick)
W: Braden Drake 16 run (Snyder kick)
W: Nunu Clayton 3 run (Snyder kick)
W: Jones 15 run (Snyder kick)
G: Emanuel Crawford 80 run (Allsup kick)
THE STATISTICS
Grove Wagoner
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 27-151 37-279
Passing yards 43 150
Return yards 1 58
Passes 5-13-1 7-12-0
Punts-avg. 8-28.1 2-29
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 4-30 2-20