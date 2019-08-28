Coweta Tiger juniors are ready to continue a strong showing from last season as sophomores when several were forced to step up into key roles due to injuries.
Running back Wesley Spohn anchors the ground crew, rushing for 481 yards and six touchdowns last season as well as scoring twice on pass receptions with 215 yards in receptions.
Defensively is where the group proved themselves last season with Jaxon Stidham (77 tackles), Gunnar McCollough (66 tackles, four interceptions) and Justin Hines (63 tackles, 10 for loss). They rose to the challenge late in the season to help propel the Tigers to the 5A quarterfinals.
Returning starter on the offensive line is left tackle William Withers. He is one of three returners and Coach Josh Moses feels he will make big strides in blocking this season.
Competing for the Tigers this season will be Switzerland exchange student Alasondro Coirate. Coming to Coweta from his home country, Coirate competed with an independent football club at home and is an exciting addition to the Tiger attack.
An eager group behind them is now ready for their chance at varsity level action as the new era of Head Coach Tim Harper develops on the gridiron.
Junior Career Statistics
Wesley Spohn – 132 carries, 481 yards, 6 touchdowns; 19 catches, 215 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Hank Searcy – 8 carries, 57 yards.
Jaxon Stidham – 77 tackles (69 unassisted), 8 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery.
Gunnar McCollough – 66 tackles (65 unassisted), 1 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble.
Justin Hines – 63 tackles (53 unassisted), 10 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks.