When a freak collision in front of the goal fractured the ankle of Jillian Strange in 2019, it didn’t break her competitive spirit.
Sophomore Strange will be part of a Wagoner Lady Bulldog soccer team that will compete in the 2020 campaign. There will be also many other familiar faces on the squad as well.
“We’ve got the majority of our team back,” said coach Brandon Carr.
The Lady Bulldogs did lose a prolific scorer in Bri Cox and goal keeper Payton Stroud to graduation. The scoring will have to be absorbed by others and Bethanee Smith will stand in the goal.
“We’ve got the core returning and added seven freshmen to this year’s team,” Carr added.
In addition, Becky Keeton, a junior, is returning to the pitch.
“I feel this will be one of my most athletic teams,” Carr said. “Last year, we lacked enough bench players.”
In 2019, Wagoner had 17 roster players, this year it will suit up 22. Those five players will make a huge depth difference, Carr says.
Of Strange’s injury during the second round of the 2019 playoffs, Carr has observed one thing.
“It’s like she didn’t miss a beat,” he said. “She’s maybe faster than before.”
Seniors that are expected big things from include: Cheyanne Belvin, Kennedy Winn, Chelsea Alsip, Audrey Southern, Jordan Hatch.
Juniors include, Abby Riggs, Anna Holmes, Keeton, Smith and Reece Clark.
Sophomores back are Harley Louviere, Strange and Kylea Skeen.
There are eight scheduled home games and probably three games in the Wagoner tournament that should give the Lady Bulldogs home field advantage.