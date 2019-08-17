The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs won pool play Friday at the Tahlequah-Sequoyah Tournament and will move on to compete in semi-final action on Saturday. The team won five sets and only lost two.
Against Westville, Wagoner dropped a 1-2 decision. The Lady Bulldogs lost the first set 15-25 and bounced back to win the second set, 25-14. They lost the third set 13-15.
They went on to beat Locus Grove in two sets, 30-28 and 25-20. Against Tahlequah-Sequoyah, they won 2-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-16.
Megan Hawkins recorded 34 assists and had two kills. Marlee Medlin had 22 kills and four blocks and Mary Bobo had 29 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs will square off with Tahlequah-Sequoyah Saturday at 4 p.m. in the semi-finals. A win will send them to the final match at 6 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.