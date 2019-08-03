Abby Nichols turned to pitcher Macy Robertson halfway through the Aug. 2 scrimmage with Okmulgee and summed up the Wagoner Lady Bulldog softball team for 2019.
“She said, ‘We should be OK. Everyone’s hitting,’” Robertson said of the brief conversation.
Nichols was correct. Nearly all the Lady Bulldogs took good cuts at the ball and extra base hits were numerous.
It’s still so early in the preseason, but coach Brian Edwards saw some good things. He was even more thankful to finally play in game situations.
“It was not bad today,” Edwards said. “There are a lot of things we can work on. This summer we didn’t do much due to the weather.”
Robertson figured this was her third day out for the 2019 season. So, it was good to shake the rust off and finally play.
“It was a lot of fun for me,” said Robertson, who pitched for almost half the scrimmage. “Everyone did hit, too.”
Robertson, Kara Bruce and Destini Parrish all saw pitching action. Nichols shared catching duties with first baseman Kammi Chandler.
Coach Edwards got to see players in different spots in different game situations.
“We just want to go out and play our best,” Chandler said. “And, see where it goes. I’m excited (about the season).”
Chloe Schilling was one of the many that hit the ball well today. She offered her expectations on the coming season.
“We’re going to have to work hard than last year since we lost Payton (Stroud),” Schilling said.
Stroud was a big part of the last four years for the Lady Bulldog softball program and graduated last May. She will continue softball at Rogers State in Claremore.
More practices and scrimmages are scheduled until the season begins in the middle of August.