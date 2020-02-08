Start of story
Wagoner’s Lady Bulldogs played one of its best games of the season only to fall short to Jay in overtime, 48-43, on Friday, Feb. 7.
Coach Randi Pawpa switched up the lineup a bit and made the road trip to Jay nearly victorious.
The 3-17 Lady Bulldogs got a tying lay-up from Frankie Clark with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 38-all. Wagoner had a desperation shot with just a few seconds remaining, but it rimmed off.
Jay dominated the extra period 10-5. Wagoner missed 11 free throws for the game, too.
“It showed us that we have more fight in us,” said coach Randi Pawpa. “We played for four quarters (and overtime).”
Coach Pawpa singled out Kyky Swanson for some big plays late, including a tradition three-point play. Swanson finished with 10 points.
Megan Hawkins led the way with 11 points to round out the Lady Bulldogs who got 10 or more points.
“We were up 20-17 at half,” Pawpa added. “We had a sluggish third quarter. It was back and forth the whole game.”
On Feb. 4, Wagoner ran into a buzz saw at Locust Grove during a 75-18 loss. Clark led the scoring with six points.
The Lady Bulldogs played Fort Gibson on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at home. Coach Pawpa’s team plays host to Catoosa on Monday, Feb. 17 and Okmulgee on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Since Wagoner has been selected to host a Class 4A District tournament, the Lady Bulldogs will draw Stilwell in the first round on Friday, Feb. 21.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Locust Grove on Feb. 4 (75-18 loss): Frankie Clark 6, Destini Parrish 3, Megan Hawkins 2, Kammi Chandler 2, Kyky Swanson 2, Toni Coleman 2, Abby Curry 1.
Against Jay on Feb. 7 (48-43, OT loss): Hawkins 11, Swanson 10, Kara Bruce 7, Coleman 7, Clark 7, Chandler 1.