Megan Hawkins has been on both ends of the win-loss scale her senior season.
As a volleyball player, Hawkins was part of a team that won a school record 21 games. The point guard on the Lady Bulldogs’ basketball squad might be part of a team that may have 20 losses by the end of the year.
“I just try and think about the positives and do what’s best for my team,” Hawkins said recently about the 3-18 Lady Bulldogs.
Hawkins not only helps run the offense at guard, but is the 3-point shooting specialist.
During the January trip to Oklahoma City to play in the Hardwood Series in Chesapeake Arena, Hawkins was picked to participate in the 3-point shooting contest.
“I was nervous because everyone was watching me,” Hawkins said of the experience.
Hawkins may become a three-sport athlete if tennis coach Judy Penner has a say. Penner has asked Hawkins to come out for the tennis team. Hawkins is still thinking about her decision.
One thing is for sure, Hawkins would like to continue playing volleyball in college.
“I hope to go to college and continue (playing volleyball),” she added.
She has been offered a walk-on position at a state school, but is also still weighing her options there, too.
The District playoffs will give the Lady Bulldogs a chance to play at home against Stilwell on Friday, Feb. 21. Wagoner finished out the regular season schedule with Catoosa on Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 17 and another home game with Okmulgee on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
Against Fort Gibson (in 69-24 loss): Frankie Clark 8, Megan Hawkins 3, Abby Humphries 3, Kara Bruce 2, Toni Coleman 2, Kyky Swanson 2, Destini Parrish 2, Marlee Medlin 2.