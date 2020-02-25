Wagoner girls slow pitch softball coach Brian Edwards understands the dilemma facing the Bulldog baseball team. Both the girls and the boys are facing issues with too much water on major portions of the diamond.
Since slow pitch softball is returning to the Wagoner sports schedule, Edwards had to be pragmatic in setting up the 2020 spring schedule.
Edwards chose to play all road games until March 31. By that time, the field should be playable again.
“My leftfield is just soaked,” Edwards described.
Only seven games are slated to be played at home this spring. Regional action begins on April 30 and State begins on May 5.
Edwards welcomes back everyone from the fast pitch team except pitcher Macy Robertson and infielder Jessica Lord. Robertson and Lord will be playing again on the golf team.
Despite all the detours with the weather, Edwards is positive about the season.
“The girls are looking forward to it,” he said. “This will be good for our girls. We will try our best.”