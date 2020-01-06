OKLAHOMA CITY – Kammi Chandler is a versatile athlete.
Chandler has shown she is a solid first baseman in softball, but moved to catcher for one game when the usual catcher had a prior commitment.
The one-game switch saw little to no drop-off in ability for the Lady Bulldogs.
Chandler is also a clutch hitter. As a sophomore, she delivered timely hits when needed.
The junior is now taking on a bigger challenge with the goal to help the team.
This time Chandler is helping is the basketball squad. She recently joined the team after watching the last home game before the Christmas break.
You see, Chandler is also a cheerleader. She was cheering at her first game against Locust Grove when sudden a switch went off in her mind.
“It was infectious,” Chandler said of watching the Lady Bulldogs on that Dec. 17 home game. “I knew I had to be out there…be part of it.”
Chandler got 7:31 minutes of playing time in the second half during a 61-16 loss to No. 4 ranked Muldrow team during the OKC Thunder’s Hardwood Series.
Chandler did not score, but helped defensively inside under the basket.
“She came over to me a couple of weeks ago (about playing),” said girls coach Randi Pawpa. “She said she missed basketball and asked if she could come back out and play.
“We said, ‘Absolutely!’”
So, far Chandler has been the perfect teammate willing to go in as needed.
“She’s a great addition to our team,” Pawpa added.
Chandler is the second cheerleader to play on the basketball team. She joins Kyky Swanson, who has been on the squad since the season began and played the last two years.
Swanson scored five points against Muldrow, grabbed four rebounds and got an assist.
Swanson admitted she’s been working on her shooting and the improvement is beginning to show.
She has a simple individual goal: “Play your best and do your best.”
Wagoner, now 1-7 on the season, gets back to a busy schedule of games beginning Jan. 9-11 in the Oologah Tournament. The team returns home for two games on Jan. 14 (Miami) and Jan. 17 (Fort Gibson).
Individual scoring
Jan. 4 vs. Muldrow in 61-16 loss (in Oklahoma City): Kyky Swanson 5, Frankie Clark 5, Abby Humphries 3, Destini Parrish 3.