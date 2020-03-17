The sign of a good team in any sport is to win games when you may not be as sharp as in previous contests.
That was the case for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs during the semifinal match in the Wagoner Soccer Tournament on Thursday, March 12.
The Lady Bulldogs peppered the Claremore Sequoyah goal all game, but the one breakaway the Eagles got, they scored.
Wagoner kept its focus and scored with 14 minutes in the second half to the tie game. When time expired, it was still tied at 1-all and forced a penalty kick shootout.
Now, another sign of a good team is that everyone steps up at different times. During the shootout, it was Wagoner goalkeeper Bethanny Moore. Moore made two stops and watched a third kick sail high over the crossbar.
The Lady Bulldogs would win the shootout 3-2 and the game 2-1.
When asked Moore, a freshman, what was she thinking during the shootout, she said, “I was anxious.”
If Moore was, she didn’t show it.
“She’s a freshman and had to step up to the occasion,” said teammate Anna Holmes. “That’s the second time we put her in a shootout. That’s a ton of pressure.”
Holmes scored the tying goal to set up the extra kicks. She kicked the ball and it came back to her and she kicked it again with her knee and just went over the Claremore Sequoyah goalkeeper.
Holmes still was proud of her goalkeeper.
“If that was me, I’d be scared,” Holmes added on Moore’s courage.
“We challenged them at halftime,” said coach Brandon Carr. “Our passing has to be cleaned up,” Carr added. “We need heads up and good passes.”
Lady Bulldogs 4, Mannford 1: Wagoner opened the tournament with a win. Kylea Skeen scored on a long shot at the 22:43 mark and Addison Newton put one in the net five minutes later.
Jillian Strange scored midway through the second half and then fed Kiah Bobo, who scored with 2:36 left in the contest.
Lady Bulldogs 4, Westville 1: In a regular season game on Tuesday, March 10, Strange scored twice and got an assist while Becca Keeton and Jordan Hatch also got goals.
The 5-0 team took off for Spring Break and return to the pitch on March 24 to play host to always tough Verdigris. The Lady Bulldogs follow that with another home game against NOAH on March 27.