Wagoner Volleyball opened its 2019 fall campaign Thursday with a home match against Salina and swept the Lady Wildcats in three sets, 25-21, 25-12 and 25-23.
Coach Judy Penner said she was “very pleased” with the girls’ first competition of the year. Their opponent had already played a game, therefore they had their first game jitters out of the way.
The Lady Bulldogs were a little nervous taking the court, but excited. They used the first set to work through the jitters, then came out strong in set two.
In set three, Salina played loose, scrappy ball to take a short-lived lead before Wagoner went on to make it a clean sweep on the night.
“We were putting down a couple of balls and somehow they got them back up. That gave them more momentum and frustrated our girls,” Penner noted.
Wagoner has a deep roster this season with primarily seniors and three juniors leading the way. Team strengths this season will be passing and serving.
“We play a very different style this year,” the coach said. “We think this is our best group of passers and they are a very close knit group off the court as well. Our seniors are friends both as teammates and off the court. This can be a very special group.”
“It is very difficult to play your first match on the first day of school. It’s almost too much excitement in one day, but they handled it well,” Penner continued. “We jotted down a couple of things we think we need to work on defensively, and we really think we have a good chance of winning the Tahlequah-Sequoyah Tournament.”
In their season opening game, Marlee Medlin led the team with 14 kills. Megan Hawkins had 23 assists and seven digs. Mary Bobo had six digs and three aces while Cheyenne Belvin had two blocks.
“The girls have hit the ground running. They’ve worked hard all summer and they’re ready to play. We have a big week next week.”
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs won pool play Friday at the Tahlequah-Sequoyah Tournament and will move on to compete in semi-final action on Saturday. The team won five sets and only lost two.
Against Westville, Wagoner dropped a 1-2 decision. The Lady Bulldogs lost the first set 15-25 and bounced back to win the second set, 25-14. They lost the third set 13-15.
They went on to beat Locust Grove in two sets, 30-28 and 25-20. Against Tahlequah-Sequoyah, they won 2-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-16.
Megan Hawkins recorded 34 assists and had two kills. Marlee Medlin had 22 kills and four blocks and Mary Bobo had 29 digs.
In semi-final action with Okay Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-17 and 25-13.
Penner said coaches scouted the Inola and Okay game to be familiar with what their opponent would look for going into Saturday action.
“They have a very good middle player and we pretty much too her game away,” the coach noted.
Saturday night championship action pitted Wagoner against Westville, who defeated the Lady Bulldogs in pool play on Friday. Both sets were extremely close with Wagoner winning 26-24 and 28-26.
“We had three match points in set two that we either missed a serve or didn’t win the point. It really could have gone either way in set two, but our girls dug in and played very tough.”
Penner said it took the entire team to make it to Saturday’s finals. Every varsity player contributed both Friday and Saturday.
“This tournament was very encouraging. It showed the girls they can do what we’ve told them they can do. They played with a lot of heart, tough and never gave up,” the coach said. “When we lost that first match to Westville, it was a wakeup call. They had to fight to come back — their demeanor was they were there to win.”
Megan Hawkins was named tournament Most Valuable Player and to the All-Tournament Team. She had four kills, 31 assists and 15 digs. Teammate Marlee Medlin also made the All Tournament Team. She had 19 kills, 12 digs, served 14 times and had one ace.
Evanne Biby played one of her best games ever. The senior had 10 kills, 14 digs and one act. Cheyenne Belvin had a block against Okay in the semi finals while Senior Hailey Freeman had eight digs and 16 attempts at serving.
“We were down and Hailey served six in a row to catch us back up,” Penner noted.
“I am super proud of the girls,” she concluded. “To do this well in an early season tournament shows how hard they have worked over the summer.”
On Monday Wagoner will host a junior high tournament while the varsity and junior varsity teams play immediately following with Tahlequah Sequoyah.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Locust Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Okay on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Westville will come to town for action on Monday, Aug. 26.