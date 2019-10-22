Some members of the Wagoner Lady Bulldog golf team showed off their 2019 State runner-up trophy. It was the highest finish ever for a Wagoner girls team in any sport. James Henson is the coach.
Lady Bulldogs show off State golf runner-up trophy
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
-
Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters
-
High schools: Texhoma TD catch is a SportsCenter Top 10 play
-
HBO series 'Watchmen' creator says 'Tulsa was the right place to set the show'
-
Osage Nation spreads word about open casting call for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Latest Local Offers
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike 918-513-2619
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
Additions, Decks, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Doors, Windows, Tile, Handyman services available. Ken 918-402-0822 OK lic. #132539