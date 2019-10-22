2019-10-23 wcat-golf runnerup

Wagoner’s golfers were honored for their 2019 State runner-up finish. From left, Brekka Watkins, Macy Robertson, Caitlyn Henson, Rylie Spaulding and coach James Henson. Not pictured: Jessica Lord, Evanne Biby and Chloe Scott. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Some members of the Wagoner Lady Bulldog golf team showed off their 2019 State runner-up trophy. It was the highest finish ever for a Wagoner girls team in any sport. James Henson is the coach.

