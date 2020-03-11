The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs are off to a good start to the soccer season.
Wagoner tallied 10 goals in just under 60 minutes in the home opener with Heavener. The Lady Bulldogs followed that with a key road win over Catoosa, 2-1.
The team played host to Westville during a Tuesday, March 10 clash at W.L. Odom Stadium.
Now, Wagoner will focus on doing better than third place in last year’s Wagoner Soccer Tournament beginning Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Atoka. A victory will put the Lady Bulldogs against the winner of Claremore Sequoyah and Poteau in another game at 5:30 p.m.
Sophomore Jillian Strange scored five goals and got an assist in the Heavener win. Teammates Audrey Southern, Becca Keeton (2), Lexie Sowers and Jordan Hatch all scored goals, too.
“We’d been struggling moving the ball,” said coach Brandon Carr. “Tonight was better. This game gave us a chance to work on it more (since everyone played).”
Strange hopes this will be a view of things to come this season.
“It was a good game and we’ll do better,” she said.
Teammate Abby Riggs had the chance to witness the USA women’s team play in the World Cup last summer in France. Riggs was there with a team that toured and played French teams.
She enjoyed watching them play and seeing the sites. Her favorite was the Eiffel Tower.
Against Catoosa, Hatch scored off an assist from Strange. Keeton was fouled and gave Anna Holmes a chance to kick the winning penalty kick.