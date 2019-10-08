The last softball game for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs was a snapshot of the entire 7-17 season.
Wagoner would play a team close and then the game either got away from them or the opposing team exploded for many runs.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped an 11-5 decision at home against Locust Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Wagoner led 4-3 going into the last inning.
The Pirates tallied eight runs with well-placed hits to thwart the Lady Bulldogs.
The season was a lot better for Wagoner and coach Brian Edwards than the final record indicates.
“Everything started to come together late (in the season),” said Edwards. “It’s going to be tough to lose Jessica and Macy for next year.”
Jessica Lord and Macy Robertson were the two seniors on the squad. Robertson handled the pitching and Lord took care of things at second base.
Will the returning players be able to build on this year’s improvement?
“I think we will,” said leftfielder Kara Bruce, who made a nice first-inning catch. “With a lot of practice and fixing our errors (we should be better).”
Kammi Chandler, who had to move from first base to catcher, agreed with Bruce.
“This year brought us together as a team,” Chandler said. “We learned to work really well.”
Shortstop Chloe Schilling added, “I’m very sad (that the season is ending). We had a lot of ups and downs.”
The team will regroup and build on the improvements made.