Her expression may hide it, but Toni Coleman is glad to be back on the basketball court.
Coleman spent six weeks on the sideline a year ago with an injured ankle. She continued to celebrate her return on Saturday with a team-high 17 points during a 59-46 loss to Tulsa Central.
A night earlier, Coleman contributed three points in a 63-21 loss at Hilldale.
The 0-2 start is still early enough to overcome as the season progresses, Coleman said.
“I feel like we have up and down plays,” Coleman explained. “Today (against Tulsa Central) we looked better on offense and defense.”
It’s true the Lady Bulldogs more than doubled their total from Friday to Hilldale. The 5-foot-10 Coleman also feels there is more team chemistry and that could pay dividends later in the season.
“We handled the ball better and need to continue to be patient,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa.
Pawpa was pleased with newcomer Marlee Medlin’s play inside. Medlin was a strong fixture this season on the successful volleyball team.
Pawpa was glad to see no ill effects remained after the Hilldale game. The Lady Bulldogs were down 14-0 before they scored.
“The team showed up today and played hard,” Pawpa added. “We made a lot of turnovers and bad passes though.”
Wagoner had 35 turnovers to Tulsa Central’s 18.
Individual scoring: (Hilldale)—Destini Parrish 6, Kara Bruce 5, Marlee Medlin 3, Toni Coleman 3, Frankie Clark 2, Abby Curry 2.
(Tulsa Central)—Toni Coleman 17, Megan Hawkins 12, Frankie Clark 9, Kara Bruce 5, Marlee Medlin 3.