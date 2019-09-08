It was a tough week of five games for Wagoner that included four contests in the Oologah softball tournament. When the week ended, the Lady Bulldogs came away with one win.
Wagoner came back from the Labor Day holiday to face Verdigris on Sept. 3. The Cardinals handed the Lady Bulldogs a 10-0 defeat.
Then, it was on to the Oologah Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 4-2 verdict to Class 6A Bartlesville to open the event. Wagoner took on Cleveland and lost 5-1 before knocking off Claremore Sequoyah 4-2. Saturday found a single game scheduled with Mannford to close out the tournament. Mannford won 6-0.
The week left Wagoner at 5-9. The Lady Bulldogs played at Inola on Monday, Sept. 9.