Coming off of a tough loss against Okay, Wagoner dominated Westville in varsity volleyball action on Monday, Aug. 26. The Lady Bulldogs swept the Yellowjackets in three straight sets, 32-30, 25-20 and 25-14.
Head Coach Judy Penner said the first set indicated how hard each team was fighting to win the conference match. The victory moved Wagoner to 3-0 in Sooner 5 Conference action.
"We each had several changes to finish the set and made unforced errors to result in another tie. For example, we had set point twice and missed our serve," Penner said.
Wagoner's coach said the first set gave the Lady Bulldogs momentum for the rest of the night.
"The Westville is a team that does not quit until the very last point is played," she noted. "Even though we won the game, we knew they would not quit."
Marlee Medlin led the team with 17 kills, one block and four digs. Kennedy Winn had 11 digs and three kills while Megan Hawkins had 30 assists and two kills.
"It was a good night for all Bulldog teams as we were undefeated in each level of competition," Penner added.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 over Inola on the road. They won the first set 25-20 and lost the second set 26-24 before winning back-to-back sets, 25-17 and 26-24.
"Everybody played pretty well and we probably should have won it in three, but we let set two slip away," Assistant Coach Zack Ange said. "The girls responded well, however, and came out and played well in both sets three and four."
"We are proud of the girls and they served well," he continued. "Inola is really good at home and they always give us a great match."
Senior Marlee Medlin and sophomore Britley Butler led the team in kills with 14 apiece. Tuesday was Butler's debut on the varsity team.
"She's a good athlete and played really well. We hope she can continue to do that," Ange said about Butler's contribution on the night.
Penner also applauded Butler's effort for her first varsity game.
"Her main role was to be a hitter and she did - she definitely made me proud," Penner said.
Ange also commended the good play of Megan Hawkins, Mary Kate Bobo, Kennedy Winn, Anna Holmes, Evanne Biby, Kyky Swanson and Cheyenne Belvin.
"Cheyenne had eight blocks!" Ange exclaimed. "She has a lot of heart and is a good teammate. She's gotten a lot better every year."
Hawkins recorded 28 assists and Bobo recorded 25 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs will play Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Hulbert at 7:30 p.m. They will host Tahlequah at home on Sept. 5 before hosting the Wagoner Tournament Sept. 6-7.