As the 2019 calendar year comes to a close, the Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball program celebrates a successful campaign that ended with post-season honors for four athletes.
Senior Megan Hawkins was named Most Valuable Player in the Sooner 5 Conference and earned All-Conference accolades as well. During the season, Hawkins recorded 44 kills, 46 serving aces, three blocks, 293 digs and 546 assists.
Also receiving All-Conference honors were seniors Mary Kate Bobo and Kennedy Winn and junior Marlee Medlin.
Bobo recorded two kills, 39 serving aces, 232 digs and two assists on the year while Wynn recorded 56 kills, 31 serving aces, one block, 195 digs and 41 assists.
Medlin recorded 324 kills, 42 serving aces, 47 blocks and two tips, 203 digs and seven assists during the season.
Other Lady Bulldog athletes and their year-end statistics include:
- Whitney Smith recorded one kill, one serving ace, three digs and one assist.
- Hailey Freeman recorded 70 kills, 38 serving aces, four blocks, 99 digs and 15 assists.
- Kyky Swanson recorded 10 kills, four serving aces, 56 digs and two assists.
- Anna Holmes recorded 11 serving aces, 113 digs and six assists.
- Cheyenne Belvin recorded 50 kills, 69 blocks, 12 digs and one assist.
- Britley Butler recorded 59 kills and 33 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up a 21-win season at the 5A Regional finals. They will enter the 2020 campaign next August as defending Sooner 5 Conference champions.