Tournament Placers

The 9th grade Wagoner Lady Bulldogs show off the plaque they received for their third place finish in the Pryor Tournament. Comprising the team are, from row from left, Camri Pawpa and Jada Riggs. Also, back row from left, Abby Wright, Abby Humphries, Jameah Robinson and Felicity Knight. Not pictured are Hallie Foreman and Brooklyn Austin.  PHOTO COURTESY OF RANDI PAWPA

The Wagoner Lady Bulldog 9th grade basketball team captured third place honors in the Pryor Tournament held before Thanksgiving break.

On Monday, Nov. 18 the team posted a 29-25 win over Pryor. Cambri Pawpa led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by Jameah Robinson with 5 and Abby Humphries and Brooklyn Austin with 4 points apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Verdigris 50-35 on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Humphries paced the team with 15 points while Pawpa scored 8 and Jada Riggs scored 6.

Abby Wright, Hallie Foreman and Austin had 2 points apiece and Robinson scored on a free throw.

On Thursday, Nov. 21 the girls defeated Hilldale 29-27. Scoring were Pawpa (19), Robinson ( 5), Humphries (4) and Riggs (1).

