The Wagoner Lady Bulldog 9th grade basketball team captured third place honors in the Pryor Tournament held before Thanksgiving break.
On Monday, Nov. 18 the team posted a 29-25 win over Pryor. Cambri Pawpa led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by Jameah Robinson with 5 and Abby Humphries and Brooklyn Austin with 4 points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Verdigris 50-35 on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Humphries paced the team with 15 points while Pawpa scored 8 and Jada Riggs scored 6.
Abby Wright, Hallie Foreman and Austin had 2 points apiece and Robinson scored on a free throw.
On Thursday, Nov. 21 the girls defeated Hilldale 29-27. Scoring were Pawpa (19), Robinson ( 5), Humphries (4) and Riggs (1).