Six players, five with playing experience and one who was big in the middle for the volleyball team, will carry the hopes of the Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball team this season.
Coach Randi Pawpa returns for her second season at the helm. Wagoner posted a 6-20 record a year ago, but looks to improve on that if preseason scrimmages are any indication.
“It’s gone well,” Pawpa said. “We’ve scrimmaged several teams. We’ve showed a lot of maturity. We feel more comfortable with what we have.”
The roster is shaping up this way: Sophomore Kara Bruce will be the point guard. Senior Megan Hawkins will be a shooting guard and 3-point specialist.
Another shooting guard will be senior Frankie Clark. Marlee Medlin is a junior who moves from the volleyball court to the basketball hardwood. Medlin will be a forward.
Junior Tony Coleman will anchor the center position while Kyky Swanson will be the first off the bench as a guard.
The biggest surprise so far for Pawpa is the way the team is coming together.
“I am comfortable with what they are doing,” Pawpa added.
Wagoner has reached the second round consolation bracket the last two years. The team is hoping to move farther this season.
Just like the boys’ team, the Lady Bulldogs did not play on Dec. 3 due to the football team advancing far into the Class 4A playoffs. The next scheduled game is Friday, Dec. 6 at Hilldale.