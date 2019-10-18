Coweta volleyball used a season of chasing and competing against the best 6A, 5A and 4A teams Oklahoma had to offer and saw that determination pay big dividends last week.
The Lady Tigers dominated the 5A regional tournament for 3-0 wins over Collinsville and Lawton MacArthur to return to the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers posted set scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-13 against Metro Lakes Conference foe Collinsville to roll into the regional finals against Lawton Mac, who defeated Glenpool 3-1 to advance.
Against Collinsville, the Lady Tigers posted seven serving aces, 39 kills, seven blocks, 38 assists and 62 digs. Senior Linzy Dill had 15 kills and three blocks with Alexxia Mercer adding eight kills and leading in serving aces with two. Allison Mercer added seven kills.
Heather Stiles had 35 assists and Kaycee Stiles finished with 19 digs along with Alexxia Mercer’s 19.
“It was a great day to be a Tiger!" exclaimed Head Coach Tony Ramos. "We had a great showing versus Collinsville. We’ve been playing our best volleyball as a team lately, seeing a big difference from our girls during the past few weeks.
"It was a great team outing and we came out as we expected. They (Lady Cardinals) have a great coaching staff and team, but we prepared and came out with one mission ... winning."
Facing Lawton Mac for the first time this season, the Lady Tigers did not take long to figure out their attack game was going to be special. Winning three sets 25-11, 25-10 and 25-7, it was no contest for a return to the 5A State Tournament.
Coweta recorded 14 serving aces, 31 kills, three blocks, 31 assists and 46 digs in the championship match. Dill led again in kills with 12, Heather Stiles had all 31 assists and Kaycee Stiles had 15 digs.
Junior outside hitter Alex Harper recorded eight serving aces. In the second set, she served the final 11 or 12 points in the 25-10 win.
“We also had a good night versus Lawton MacArthur. Our girls had a look and a mind-set that I haven’t seen this year," Ramos added. "I think they are understanding and trusting each other more and this is the time to peak. Great job all the way around by our Lady Tigers."
Coweta opened the 5A State Tournament at Catoosa Monday morning against Claremore. Other first round games included Tulsa Victory Christian facing Oklahoma City St. Mary, defending champion Tulsa Kelley against Midwest City Carl Albert and Tulsa Cascia Hall against OKC McGuinness. Results of those games were not determined by press time.
Coweta, 3 - Collinsville, 0
Individual Statistics: Harper 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig; Alex Mercer 2 aces, 8 kills, 19 digs; Ally Mercer 1 ace, 7 kills, 10 digs; Cameron Lydens 3 assists, 1 dig; H. Stiles 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 35 assists, 4 digs; Peck 1 dig; K. Stiles 19 digs; Dill 2 aces, 15 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Swift 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig and Welborn 5 digs.
Team Statistics: 7 aces, 39 kills, 7 blocks, 38 assists, 62 digs.
Coweta, 3 - Lawton MacArthur, 0
Individual Statistics: Harper 8 aces, 2 digs; Alex Mercer 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Ally Mercer 2 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; H. Stiles 2 aces, 4 kills, 31 assists, 6 digs; Peck 3 digs; K. Stiles 15 digs; Dill 1 ace, 12 kills, 1 block, 3 digs and Swift 1 kill, 1 block.
Team Statistics: 14 aces, 31 kills, 3 blocks, 31 assists, 46 digs.