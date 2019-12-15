Basketball can be a strange animal sometimes. On Saturday afternoon in the Jerry O'Quin Tournament in Inola, it certainly was that and more for the Coweta Lady Tigers.
Coweta was challenged on the floor by a superb Verdigris defense and a hard charging, determined offense and fell in the third place game, 41-36.
Each team only scored five hard to come by points in the opening period before Verdigris outscored the Lady Tigers 15-5 in the second for a 20-10 halftime advantage.
Coweta battled back in the final period to take a brief 32-31 lead before the Lady Cardinals regained control. Free throws made the difference the rest of the way.
The Lady Tigers only posted three 3-pointers, contrasting the 40 points they scored in the first half of their tournament opening win over Siloam Springs, Ark.
“It was really hard, tough to score and we had trouble finding our rotation against their defense," Head Coach Brad Crace said after the game. "We had a much better second half and as always, played hard, determined basketball clear to the finish."
"They sealed off our inside game and today our outside game was not able to find the basket," he added.
Madison Wheat led the team in scoring with 15points. Linda Brice added 12, Amanda Geneva 5 and Allyson Mercer 4.
Turnovers and an off night shooting the basketball plagued the Lady Tigers in the semi-finals as they fell to Ft. Gibson, 55-37. Coweta narrowed the deficit to six with 6:50 left in the game before Ft.Gibson took command and reeled off a scoring barrage to finish off the Lady Tigers.
Coweta led 11-10 after one period but were down 26-16 at halftime and 39-30 after three periods.
Allyson Mercer led Coweta in scoring with 11 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers. She was followed by Brice and Alexxia Mercer with 9 points each and Wheat finished with 8.
Opening the tournament against Siloam Springs, Ark., the Lady Tigers put on a scoring clinic in the first half, outscoring their opponent 22-5 in the opening quarter and 18-6 in the second for a 40-11 intermission lead. They won 66-35 to advance to the semi-finals.
Wheat led the way with 20 points, followed by Brice 15, Alex Mercer 14, Katelyn Brians 6, Hannah Meadows 6, Alyvia Schumacher 3 and Cooper Hilton 2.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Dec. 26-28 competing in the annual Tournament of Champions at the ORU Mabee Center in Tulsa. Coweta, ranked third in 5A, will open against fourth ranked (4A) Muldrow at noon on Thursday, Dec. 26. A win will send the Lady Tigers to the semi-finals against the winner of Booker T. Washington-Kellyville at 9 p.m. Friday Dec. 27.
A first-round loss will pit Coweta against the loser of the same game at 12 noon Friday, Dec. 27