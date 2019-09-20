The Coweta Lady Tigers suffered a major district softball defeat Sept. 18 at the hands of the Collinsville Lady Cardinals. They were shut out 8-0, with a one-hitter.
In the process, the Lady Cardinals blasted 11 hits including two doubles, logged six RBIs and left nine runners on the bases.
Coweta only had two base runners in the game and compounded their troubles by committing eight errors.
Freshman pitcher Tarun Robertson went the first two innings on the mound, giving up five hits and three runs. Senior Kirbi Tiger went the final five innings, giving up six hits and five runs.
Remaining in the hunt for third place in the district, Coweta made up a weather delayed double header at Tulsa Hale on Thursday, winning 18-0 and 13-0. The Lady Tigers are 15-10 for the season and 7-4 in district play.
Ashlyn Oswald led the way at the plate in the opener with three hits (two doubles), four RBIs and three runs scored. Maddie Wheat had three hits (two doubles) and also scored three runs.
Bailey Cooper blasted a two-run triple as the Lady Tigers recorded 12 hits, 16 RBIs, six walks and only one strike out.
Freshman pitcher Braedyn Sheofee pitched a no-hitter in the second game, striking out seven batters and allowing one walk. Team-work in the second game saw seven hits, 11 RBIs, six walks and only one strike out.
“We could still get third in the district depending on the outcome of games still to be played between Collinsville, Claremore and Pryor," Head Coach Desiree Booker said. "We've got to find some consistency. It is time to get ready for regionals where we have to be playing our best."
Going into the mid-September stretch, the Lady Tigers had produced 165 hits with 29 doubles, 14 triples and two home runs. They had recorded 121 RBIs on 150 runs scored, had 55 walks, swiped 34 bases, struck out 82 times and had a team batting average of .295.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers have allowed 114 hits, 84 runs (43 of those earned), 47 walks and recorded 78 strike outs.
Wheat leads the team in hits (27), triples (5), home runs (2), runs batted in (17), stolen bases (8) and batting average (.433).
Iott leads the team in doubles (7), runs scored (25) and walks (13) and is second in batting average (.368).
Working in the circle, Robinson, a freshman, has pitched 67.2 innings, with an 8-3 record. She has given up 69 hits, 36 walks, struck out 48 batters and allowed 44 runs with 27 earned.
Tiger, a senior, has 38 innings of work. She has given up 25 hits, 5 walks, struck out 25 batters, allowed 15 runs (7 earned) and is 4-1 for the season.
Only thing remaining on the schedule before regionals is Senior Night at home on Monday, Sept. 23 and competing in the Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah Thursday through Saturday. The top four teams in each district earn the right to compete in 5A regional tournament action, with the winner of each region qualifying for the 5A State Tournament.
Collinsville 2 1 1 1 0 0 3 8-11-0
Coweta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1-8
Team Statistics: 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 RBI’s, 4 strike outs, 1 walk, 2 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Kayley Iott 1 walk, Braedyn Sheofee 1 double.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (2.0 inn) 5 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 strike out, 1 walk. Tiger (5.0 inn) 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 1 strike out, 1 walk, 9 left on base.
Coweta 6 6 6 x x 18-12-0
T. Hale 0 0 0 x x 0-1-7
Team Statistics: 12 hits, 18 runs, 16 RBI’s, 6 walks, 1 strike out.
Individual Statistics: Wheat 3 hits (2 doubles), 3 runs scored; Oswald 3 hits (2 doubles), 4 RBI’s, 3 runs scored; Cooper 1 triple, 2 RBI’s, 3 runs scored, 1 walk; Denton 2 hits, 2 RBI’s; Iott 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 walk; Hedge 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 walk, 1 strike out and Sheofee 1 hit, 3 RBI’s, 1 run scored, 1 walk.
Pitching Statistics: 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strike outs, 0 walks, 0 left on base.
Coweta 2 5 6 x x 13-7-0
T. Hale 0 0 0 x x 0-0-1
Team Statistics: 7 hits, 13 runs, 11 RBI’s, 6 walks, 1 strike out.
Individual Statistics: Austin 2 hits, 3 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; McNamee 2 hits (double), 2 RBI’s, 3 runs scored; Iott 2 hits (double), 4 RBI’s; Carter 1 hit (double), 2 runs scored, 1 walk; Payne 1 RBI, 1 walks, 1 strike out; Sheofee 1 walk; Hendrickson 1 run scored; Stout 2 runs scored, 1 walk and Robinson 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 2 walks.
Pitching Statistics: 0 hits, 0 runs, 7 strike outs, 1 walk, 1 left on base.