Playing under unusual circumstances last week, the Coweta Lady Tigers hosted the Glenpool Lady Warriors in Metro Lakes Conference action and posted a 61-32 victory. Junior Alexxia Mercer ignited the scoring with 21 points.
Dealing with internal issues, the Lady Tigers were coached by high school Principal Gary Ellis and assistant principal Amy Gann, with the regular coaching staff absent from the floor.
“Obviously, the Glenpool game was a unique situation. We started a little slow, but once we settled in, I felt like the ladies competed really well," Ellis said. "I'm very proud of Madison Wheat and the senior leadership that she showed."
With 2:07 remaining in the opening period, Glenpool took a brief lead 7-6 before Mercer scored and Wheat followed with a bucket and three-pointer. From that point on, it was all Lady Tigers.
Leading 32-19 by the end of the first half, the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Warriors 17-4 in the third period enroute to a dominating conference win.
Behind Mercer’s 21 points, Linda Brice scored 12, Wheat 9, Allyson Mercer 7, Hannah Meadows 6, Katelyn Brians 4 and Nicki Ullrich 2.
Next action for the Lady Tigers is Thursday, Dec. 26 at 12 noon when they open competition in the annual Tournament of Champions at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center. Coweta will face Muldrow.
“The Tournament of Champions is such a great opportunity for our school, program and this group of kids," Ellis said. "We start out with the defending 2018 TOC champions – Muldrow, which will be a challenge, but one we are excited to take.
"This experience will be one these kids will remember for a lifetime and will pay dividends for us when we get to the playoffs.”
A win Thursday sends the Lady Tigers to the semi-finals against the winner of Booker T. Washington-Kellyville at 4 p.m. Friday. A first-round loss sends them to the consolation semi-finals facing the loser of that same game.
Saturday girl’s action will open at 9 a.m. with the 7th place game, 5th place game at 12 noon, 3rd place game at 4 p.m. and the championship is at 7 p.m.
Glenpool 9 - 10 - 4 - 9 = 32
Coweta 13 -19 - 17 - 12 = 61