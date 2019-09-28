Coweta Softball celebrated 2019 Senior Night on Sept. 24, honoring four special seniors in the process of completing their Lady Tiger diamond careers.
Maddie Wheat, Ashley Oswald, Kirbi Tiger and Kaylee Dodson each received special presents before walking off the Tiger diamond after their last home game.
Against Fort Gibson in non-district action, the visitors won 3-1. Fort Gibson scored one run in the second inning and two in the fifth, with Coweta scoring one run in the sixth. Fort Gibson out hit Coweta 9-5 and the Lady Tigers struck out 12 times.
With only five hits, one run, one RBI and one walk, Coweta did not have much to work with offensively. Maddie Wheat had two hits and scored the lone run. Kayley Iott had the RBI and also recorded the one walk.
Kirbi Tiger went 6.1 innings in the circle, giving up eight hits, three runs (one earned), two strike outs and no walks. Fort Gibson left seven runners on the bases.
Tarun Robinson finished the final two-third of an inning, giving up one hit.
In their final game of 5A-3 District action, the Lady Tigers fell 6-1 at Pryor. They finish district play with a 7-5 record, which possibly seals their fate for a long road trip to battle in 5A Regional action - possibly to Durant.
Coweta has lost twice to Pryor (3-2 the first time) and lost both games to Collinsville (6-0, 8-0). The Lady Tigers split with Claremore, losing 14-4 early and winning 5-4 in the second meeting.
The Lady Tigers won both games over Tulsa Edison, Tulsa Bishop Kelley and Tulsa Hale.
At Pryor, the host Tigers scored six runs in the second inning off Robinson, who went two full innings on the mound. She gave up five hits and six runs (only one earned). Tiger went the final four innings on the mound. She gave up two hits, no runs, struck out three batters and walked one.
Pryor stranded three runners on the bases.
Wheat led the way at the plate with two hits, including her third home run of the season. Overall, Coweta had six hits with one RBI, one walk and worked without a strike out. Iott added a double.
The Lady Tigers wrapped up their regular season by competing \in the Northeastern State University Tournament. They lost to Tuttle 9-2 in the opener after committing eight errors and leaving four on the bases.
Tarun Robinson went all five innings on the mound, giving up six hits and nine unearned runs while striking out four batters and walking three. She hit two batters and stranded nine on base.
Wheat led at the plate with two hits including a double and two runs scored. Iott had one hit and the only RBI and Justice Austin recorded the other hit.
In their second game, the Lady Tigers completely changed their game personality to defeat 6A Tulsa Union, 2-1 with a walk-off triple in the bottom of the fifth inning by Iott.
The Lady Tiger raised their record to 16-13.
Braedyn Sheofee pitched all five innings. She gave up three hits, one run, struck out two batters, walked three and left seven Redskins on the bases.
Wheat and Oswald had singles and each scored a run. Bailey Cooper and Sydney Dill recorded walks.
Ahead will be 5A Regional action at a site to be determined