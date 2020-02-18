Kicking off the 2020 soccer season, Coweta Lady Tigers have a string of 13 straight years of playoff appearances with a team that shows balanced skills and expertise under Coach Kris Chilcoat, beginning his 17th season with a career record of 115-37.
With a solid group of seniors and a junior class packed with fire power, the Lady Tigers intend to once again challenge for going deep into the 5A playoffs once again.
“It is about here, hopefully we will have some good weather this spring. Looking forward to getting the season started. We will be playing in a couple preseason round robins to get a look at the new team this year. The girls are ready to compete for a District title and I am ready to watch them compete. This team has some talent and can be successful if they will play together,” Coach Chilcoat said.
“We have eight seniors this year on varsity, Kayleigh Allamby, Madison Bliss, Lyndsi Childers, Emily Patterson, Haile Sowell, Carlee Stanbery, Sydney Welborn and Mikayla West.
“Juniors are, Cara Martin, Grace Reese, Melanie Zeimet, Hannah Meadows, Moriah Reed, and Kendyl Doss.
“Sophomores are, Jesika Childers, Samantha Reyes, Chloe Rowley, Riley Stanfill, and Alyssa Woolf.
“There are many talented freshman girls that are competing for a varsity spot. Lilyan Winter and Katy Wilson are two freshman girls to watch this year.”
Coweta’s 5A District for the next two seasons will include Tulsa East Central, Tulsa Hale, Tulsa Rogers, Claremore, Collinsville, Pryor and Tahlequah.
Opening day is Tuesday, March 3, hosting the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs at Tiger Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. Second week action will be Tuesday, March 10 at Tulsa Metro Christian Academy before the Spring Break Holiday week.
Career Statistics:
Haile Sowell four goals, one assist; Emily Patterson five saves; Carlee Stanbery 2019 All-District/2019 Tiger Award; Madi Bliss one goal; Hannah Meadows six goals, five assists, 2019 All-District; Kendyl Doss three goals, five assists, 2019 All-District; Moriah Reed two goals, one assist; Grace Reese 71 saves, one PK save; Cara Martin 2019 All-District; Jessika Childers one save.