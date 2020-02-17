Coweta Lady Tigers have battled back from a terrible set of events in December to qualify for one of four eastern 5A regionals Feb. 27-29. They will host Tulsa East Central, Collinsville and Tulsa Memorial.
First round action will be Thursday, Feb. 27 with East Central-Collinsville tipping off at 6:30 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the Lady Tigers facing Tulsa Memorial. Both winners will then advance to 5A Area Tournament, but Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the two winners will play to determine the Regional Champion. The Regional winner will be one Area win from the State tournament.
Eastern Oklahoma’s 16-team Area assignments include Coweta (9), Tulsa Will Rogers (1), Midwest City Carl Albert (4), Tulsa East Central (6), Tahlequah (5), McAlester (12), Skiatook, Pryor (14), Tulsa Edison Prep (13), Tulsa Bishop Kelley (15), Claremore, Tulsa Memorial, Tulsa Hale, Collinsville, Durant and Glenpool. Four of those teams will eventually qualify for the 2020 5A State Tournament.
With the regular season winding down, the Lady Tigers continue to refine their physical and mental game preparing for a run into the 5A playoffs. After a challenging season early, the Lady Tigers are getting into a familiar groove.
Since an embarrassing three loss trip through the 2019 Tournament of Champions, Coweta has rolled up a rather impressive 8-2 string, losing twice to Tahlequah and upsetting defending Metro Lakes Conference champion, Grove 64-63 at home after opening the season in Grove with a 60-56 overtime loss.
Overall this season Coweta is 15-9 and in conference 9-3 with two games left, at Pryor and hosting Collinsville before turning their attention to the playoff action. Highlight of the night was senior Madison Wheat going over the 1,600-career point mark with 16 points scored, now sitting at 1,606 points and counting.
“Defense was good at Claremore but need to work on our scoring. We are missing too many in close shots. Pleased with them working as a team more than anything else, things need to work on both ends for use to get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Head Coach Desiree Hall said.
Assisting Coach Hall are Jennifer Smith and Lauren Kennison as they head towards the playoffs.
On the road at Claremore last week, the Lady Tigers made it a clean sweep over the Lady Zebras with a 51-46 win behind the double figure scoring of Linda Brice with 22, Wheat 16 and Alexxia Mercer 11. Completing the scoring Allyson Mercer added 2 points.
Leading 31-22 at halftime, Coweta held on through an up-and-down second half to capture the win even though Claremore outscored them 15-14 in the final period. A final scoring boost came between the 1:15 point and :53 point on the fourth quarter clock when Alexxia Mercer hit a basket and quickly got the ball back and dropped a three-pointer for a 51-41 edge.
Other Metro Lakes Conference action early last week saw Grove defeat Pryor 65-20, Skiatook defeated Glenpool 50-33 and Tahlequah defeated Collinsville 54-26. Grove remains in first place with just one loss.
Finishing regular season play Friday night at Tiger Gym, lone senior Wheat will be honored during Senior Night, as the four-year starter nears the end of her Lady Tiger hardwood career.
Collinsville comes to Coweta to end the Metro Lakes Conference season and clear the way for concentration on 5A playoff action. Coweta Lady Tigers have advanced to the 5A State Tournament the past two years, finishing in the semifinals two years ago.
Coweta 12 19 6 14 — 51
Claremore 10 12 9 15 — 46