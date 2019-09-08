Oh, how close! After several years of losing to the Pryor Lady Tigers, the Coweta Lady Tigers battled inning-for-inning last week, but made just enough errors and mental mistakes to allow the current Class 5A State runner up to escape with a seven-inning, 3-2 win.
Coweta out hit Pryor 8-5, but committed five errors, gave up four walks, hit one batter and left nine base runners on the bases offensively.
Freshman pitcher Tarun Robinson battled for seven innings. She struck out six batters, walked four and did not allow an earned run while stranding 11 Pryor base runners.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers just did not get the key outs when they needed them.
Sophomore second baseman Bailey Cooper took command at the plate, posting three hits and scoring one run. Senior right fielder Kirbi Tiger finished with two hits and recorded the only two RBIs of the game for Coweta.
Ashlyn Oswald, Braedyn Sheofee and Kayley Iott also contributed hits, with Iott reaching base twice on walks.
The Lady Tigers left nine on the bases. At any one of those times, a timely placed hit would have made a totally different outcome in the day's results.
“We are turning things up to peak at the right time. We need to get better every day and keep from making the same mistakes over and over," Head Coach Desiree Booker said. "At the plate, we are working on inside and outside pitching. Most of our opponents now know we can hit the ball, so they are not giving up much over the plate."
Early last week the Lady Tigers traveled to 4A Fort Gibson for another low scoring pitching duel until the final innings. Coweta scored its only run in a 2-1 loss in the fifth inning. Sydney Dill singled to center field. With two outs, Cooper blasted an RBI double to center field to score Dill.
Fort Gibson scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth off a one-out double, an error and a single to left field with two outs that scored both runs. Catcher Rhilee Denton got the second out at the plate before the winning single.
Robinson had another solid performance in the circle, allowing no earned runs. She struck out two batters and only walked one, stranding seven Fort Gibson base runners.
To end the week, Coweta traveled to Tulsa Kelley for a district game. The Lady Tigers blasted their way to 13 hits, 16 runs batted in and only six left on base to win 19-1. Their record going into the week stands at 9-8.
Robinson pitched the first three innings allowing just two hits, with two strike outs and three walks allowed. Sheofee finished the final two innings in the run-rule win, giving up two hits and only one unearned run on a dropped fly ball. She struck out two batters as the pair stranded eight Lady Comets on the bases.
Senior centerfielder Maddie Wheat slammed a three-RBI triple to the fence and Sydney Dill and Sheofee each had two hits. Eight additional Lady Tigers contributed hits to the district won.
Next action for the Coweta Lady Tigers will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Tulsa Edison at 5 p.m., followed by the Bixby Tournament Friday and Saturday. Next home game will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 hosting Collinsville at 5 p.m.
Pryor 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3-5-3
Coweta 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2-8-5
Team Statistics: 2 runs, 8 hits, 2 runs batted in, 2 walks, 7 strike outs, 9 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Cooper 3 hits, 1 run; Tiger 2 hits, 2 runs batted in; Oswald 1 hit; Iott 1 hit, 2 walks; Sheofee 1 hit and Karley McNamee 1 run.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 strike outs, 4 walks, 1 hit by pitch, 11 left on base.
Coweta 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-8-2
Ft. Gibson 0 0 0 0 0 2 x 2-6-0
Team Statistics: 1 run, 8 hits, 1 run batted in, 3 walks, 6 strike outs, 10 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Maddie Wheat 2 hits with a double; Dill 2 hits, run scored; Cooper 1 double, 1 RBI, Iott 1 hit, 2 walks; Kirbi Tiger 1 hit; Madison Hedge 1 hit and Rhilee Denton 1 walk.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (6 inn) 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 strike outs, 1 walks, 7 left on base.
Coweta 3 9 3 4 0 19-13-2
T. Kelley 0 0 0 1 0 1-4-11
Team Statistics: 19 runs, 13 hits, 16 runs batted in, 3 walks, 2 strike outs, 6 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Dill 2 hits, 2 runs; Sheofee 2 hits, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs scored, 2 walks; Wheat triple, 4 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; Iott 1 hit, 2 RBI’s, 4 runs scored; Cooper 1 hit, 1 RBI; Oswald 1 hit, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; Robinson 2 RBI’s, 1 run; Lainey Stout 1 hit, 1 run scored; Taylor Henderson 1 hit, 1 run scored; Carly Carter 1 hit, 2 RBI’s, 1 run scored; Madison Hedge 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 walk; Destiny Miller 1 hit and Katy Payne 1 RBI.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (7-3)(3 inn) 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 strike outs, 3 walks. Sheofee (2 inn) 2 hits, 1 unearned run, 2 strike outs.