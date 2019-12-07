Senior wide receiver Blake Lair wrapped up his Coweta Tiger football career by adding to three career pass reception records. During his senior campaign he caught 31 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns.
Over three years, Lair recorded a record 115 receptions and 26 touchdowns. He also broke the career yardage record set in 06-08 by Mike Webber at 1,339 yards. Lair finished with 1,761 yards in catches.
In addition to the career records, Lair holds the single season record for touchdown receptions (16) set in 2018. He also holds the single game touchdown record of four set in 2018.
Freshman all-purpose back Mason Ford broke Lair’s 2018 record for most receiving yards in a game (201) by amassing 208 yards against Tulsa Edison this season.
Ford also set the record for the longest touchdown reception, going 99 yards against the Edison Eagles as part of his yardage record.