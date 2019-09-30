Coweta Tiger senior wide receiver Blake Lair has added yet another record to his string of accomplishments. Catching a 66-yard touchdown pass against Catoosa, he broke Mike Webber’s (06-08) career record of 1,359 yards by 20 yards.
In every game ahead, Lair can add to that record, as well as his career record of 23 receiving touchdowns, which include one at Catoosa.
He needs just nine more catches to pass Hunter Rasberry’s (10-12) record of 84 career receptions after catching two passes at Ada.
Lair holds two single-game reception records: four touchdown receptions and 201 yards in a game and the season reception touchdown record of 16.
The senior added 26 yards to his career receiving yardage record at Ada. It now stands at 1,405 yards.