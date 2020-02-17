There was silver lining to the disappointing loss on Feb. 11 when Fort Gibson rallied from 50-35 down to win 52-50 in Wagoner’s Hughes Event Center.
Sure, the Tigers scored the last 17 points in the final five plus minutes, but give the Bulldogs a chance to re-focus and not worrying about extending their nine-game winning streak.
Wagoner can go into the Class 4A District playoffs and get back on track on Feb. 21. The Bulldogs will play host to Stilwell at 8 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs face Stilwell at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s a learning experience,” said Wagoner coach Zack Ange. “We didn’t execute good enough.”
No. 15 Wagoner, now 16-5, zoomed to an early lead in the first half as No. 14 Fort Gibson could not find the basket. As the game entered the final five minutes, the Tigers combined good outside shooting with timely moves inside the paint to score.
Wagoner had no response other than to come down the court take one shot that missed repeatedly.
“Fort Gibson gave us a chance,” Ange added. “We didn’t shoot the ball that well.”
A technical foul in the final period on Wagoner appeared to be the spark Fort Gibson needed to begin the comeback. The two teams have now split their two games. Each team won the other’s home court.
“I don’t know who said it, but everybody loves to win and not everyone hates to lose,” Ange said.
Ange hopes this taste of defeat will be a reminder going into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs held Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 17 against Catoosa and wrapped up the regular season schedule against Okmulgee on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
Against Fort Gibson Feb. 11 (52-50 loss): Sawyer Jones 13, Caden Pawpa 12, Jacob Scroggins 11, Corbin Marsey 5, Jack Southern 5, Bristo Love 2, Chase Nanni 2.